Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,593 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,949,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,040,000 after acquiring an additional 57,834 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,434,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,956,000 after buying an additional 76,585 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222,398 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,377,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,398,000 after acquiring an additional 102,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

