Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 565,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 142,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.43 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

