Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) was down 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Analyst Ratings Changes
VID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
