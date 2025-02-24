Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) was down 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Get Videndum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VID

Videndum Price Performance

About Videndum

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 229.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.