Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 22.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VID shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) target price on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.59. The company has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

