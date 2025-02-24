Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares traded down 22.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Videndum
Videndum Stock Performance
About Videndum
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.