Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares traded down 22.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Get Videndum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Videndum

Videndum Stock Performance

About Videndum

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The stock has a market cap of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.59.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.