Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Here’s What Happened

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Get Videndum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VID

Videndum Stock Down 22.3 %

Videndum Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 229.59.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.