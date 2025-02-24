Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Here’s What Happened

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) traded down 22.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

