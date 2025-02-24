Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VID. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Videndum
Videndum Price Performance
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.