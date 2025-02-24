Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Should You Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.38) price target on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

