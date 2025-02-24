Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) traded down 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 229.59.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

