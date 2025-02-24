Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Here’s What Happened

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) traded down 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on VID
Videndum Stock Down 22.3 %
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.