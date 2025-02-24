Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares fell 22.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VID. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Videndum Trading Down 22.3 %

Videndum Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The company has a market cap of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.59.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

