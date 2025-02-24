Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,483,000 after purchasing an additional 109,701 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1,412.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 73,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 68,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $187.41 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.72%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

