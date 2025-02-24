World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 282.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 24.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $139.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average of $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 22.46 and a quick ratio of 22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $804.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.46. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $161.63.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total transaction of $71,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,239.62. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,200. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,188 shares of company stock valued at $619,409. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

