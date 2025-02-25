2,689 Shares in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth $197,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth $210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth $214,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at $333,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

PWP stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.59. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

