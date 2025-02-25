2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX) Shares Up 13.8% – Here’s Why

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $30.11. 17,948,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

Get 2x Long VIX Futures ETF alerts:

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 643.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 87,225 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 5,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 628,277 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.