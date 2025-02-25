3,600 Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Creative Planning raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

