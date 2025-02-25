7,704 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.83.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

