AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AAON were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AAON alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AAON by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,615,000 after buying an additional 150,207 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AAON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in AAON by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,310,000 after purchasing an additional 525,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,729,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,986. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total value of $702,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,052.42. The trade was a 54.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAON

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.50 and a 200-day moving average of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.87.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.