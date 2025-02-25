AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 114.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AGCO by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

