Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ)

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Montana Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AIRJ opened at $7.97 on Monday. Montana Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRJ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montana Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Montana Technologies by 8,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Montana Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Montana Technologies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

