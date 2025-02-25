Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

TBBK stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.49. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

