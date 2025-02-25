Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

See Also

