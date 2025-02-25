Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

