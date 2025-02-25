Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 787,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Newmark Group

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.