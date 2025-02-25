Allworth Financial LP Buys 165 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American States Water by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 332.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Bank of America cut American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.40. American States Water has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

