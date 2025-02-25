Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 180.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

