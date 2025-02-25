Allworth Financial LP Has $66,000 Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.41.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $455.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

