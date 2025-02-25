Allworth Financial LP Sells 130 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Humana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,387,000 after acquiring an additional 643,291 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Humana by 55.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 600,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,145,000 after purchasing an additional 214,535 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Humana by 735.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,801 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,903 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,102,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $255.02 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.68.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

