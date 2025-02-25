Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by Aljian Capital Management LLC

Aljian Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 8.8% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 93,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $179.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,299 shares of company stock valued at $25,055,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.