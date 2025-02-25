Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.48 and a 200 day moving average of $204.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

