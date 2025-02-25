Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Ambac Financial Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

AMBC opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.81 million, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

