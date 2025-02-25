Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:INE Q2 Earnings

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

INE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.63.

TSE:INE opened at C$8.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.79. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

