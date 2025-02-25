Analysts Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT at $127.00

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,224,365.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,437.20. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,072,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 45.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 224,982 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,743,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,258,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after purchasing an additional 127,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

