Analysts Set Expectations for Bausch + Lomb Q1 Earnings

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded Bausch + Lomb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

BLCO opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,008,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 796,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth about $14,122,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,122,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,218,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after buying an additional 414,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,797,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

