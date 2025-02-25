Analyzing Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Sound Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $4.63 billion 5.37 $637.46 million $3.00 27.03 Sound Group $1.77 billion 0.01 -$17.84 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zoom Video Communications and Sound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 0 16 8 1 2.40 Sound Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus price target of $89.48, suggesting a potential upside of 10.33%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Sound Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Sound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 20.34% 10.98% 8.89% Sound Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Sound Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom’s video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom’s technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Sound Group

(Get Free Report)

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.