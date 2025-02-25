AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANAB
Insider Activity at AnaptysBio
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,309,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,857,000 after purchasing an additional 438,557 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,209,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,008,000 after buying an additional 43,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 143,584 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,050,000. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,212,000.
AnaptysBio Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of ANAB opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $523.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.83.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AnaptysBio
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.