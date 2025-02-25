APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in APA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in APA by 84.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of APA by 48.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.15. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at $283,292.08. This represents a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

