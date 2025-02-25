Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,570,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,427,000 after acquiring an additional 441,711 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Aramark by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 259,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after buying an additional 45,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

