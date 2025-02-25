Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ARQT opened at $12.39 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,919.44. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 8,338 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $105,892.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,388.40. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,029 shares of company stock valued at $756,017. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 223.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 482,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 333,200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 223,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 59,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 730.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 237,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 208,599 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.