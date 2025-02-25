Arko (ARKO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arko Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARKO opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Arko has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $874.06 million, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.50.
Arko Company Profile
