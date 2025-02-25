Arko (ARKO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Arko has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $874.06 million, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

