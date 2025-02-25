Ascendiant Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) Stock Price

IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get IGC Pharma alerts:

IGC Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT IGC opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGC Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IGC Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 106,716 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IGC Pharma by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76,563 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in IGC Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGC Pharma Company Profile

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead product is IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s; and TGR-63, IGC-1C, IGC-M3, and LMP in pre-clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.