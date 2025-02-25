Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,234 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $57,200,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AMETEK by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

AME opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.55. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.03 and a 12 month high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

