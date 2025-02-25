Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,340 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,656,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

