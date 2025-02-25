Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,630 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCV. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 288,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 282,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 98,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.29.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.