Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 23,277 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59,605.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 931,040 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 274,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.