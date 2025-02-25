Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 336 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 110,686 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 290,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.