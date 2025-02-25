Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,473 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $75.28 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average is $105.33.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

