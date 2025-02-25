Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,408 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KKM Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.04 million, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

