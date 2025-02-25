Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 685 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBDC opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OBDC shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

